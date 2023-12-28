Win Stuff
UPDATE: Missing Hurley man’s truck located in Alabama

By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office released new details Thursday regarding the disappearance of 60-year-old Joseph Ladnier from Hurley.

Ladnier was first reported missing on Christmas Eve when he never showed up to his son’s house in Moss Point.

Sheriff John Ledbetter confirms Ladnier’s truck, a red, 2004 Toyota Tundra, has been found in the Chunchula, Ala. community, 15 minutes south of Citronelle, Ala. and 44 minutes northeast of Hurley. The new information comes after a surveillance video most recently placed him in Wilmer, Ala.

“We haven’t found any evidence that would indicate that foul play was involved,” Sheriff Ledbetter said. “We’re not ruling it out, but it’s not something that we’re concentrating on right now.”

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a long-sleeved shirt. He has a nautical sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

Sheriff Ledbetter says investigators are still keeping in close contact with the family, receiving updates from time to time.

“We just move as the evidence moves, and we ask - that whatever jurisdiction that the evidence comes in - for their law enforcement’s support,” Ledbetter added.

Investigators with JCSO also remain in touch with those at Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, which holds jurisdiction over the area where Ladnier’s truck was found.

If you have information about Ladnier’s location, you are asked to come forward to help find answers.

You can call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or use their app P3 Tips.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon they are looking for...
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon they are looking for 60-year-old Joseph Edwin Ladnier, who has not been seen since 8 a.m., December 24.(Marcia Hill)

