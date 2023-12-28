Win Stuff
Training for new Wayne County sheriff

For the past few weeks, the sheriff-elect has been in Jackson participating in the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Training Academy.
By Trey Howard
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Folks in Wayne County have less than a week before they see a changing of the guard at the sheriff’s office when Jerry Mosely takes the reigns.

For the past few weeks, the sheriff-elect has been in Jackson participating in the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Training Academy. The academy helps to train and educate new sheriffs across the state.

Mosely, who retired from law enforcement in 2006, talked about his biggest takeaways from his time at the academy.

“We need to have effective communications with the local areas as well as the surrounding areas and counties here in the state of Mississippi,” said Mosely. “I think that was one of the biggest takeaways I had.”

Mosely went on to add that responsibility and accountability are key traits the office will enforce during his tenure.

Board approves take-home vehicles for Lumberton PD
