Suspect wanted in relation to hookah lounge shooting incident surrenders self to CPD

Douglas Jarrod Peters, 22, has surrendered himself to the Columbia Police Department.
Douglas Jarrod Peters, 22, has surrendered himself to the Columbia Police Department.(Photos provided by the Columbia Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect who was identified by police in relation to a weekend shooting incident at a recently opened hookah lounge has surrendered himself to the Columbia Police Department.

According to the police, 22-year-old Douglas Jarrod Peters surrendered himself to the police department, accompanied by his attorney.

CPD responded to a report of gunfire at “It’s a Vibeee Hookah Louge” on Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers were informed that a 29-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound. She was promptly transported to the Marion County Emergency Room for medical attention.

The alleged shooter, identified by CPD as Peters, reportedly fled the scene before law enforcement’s arrival.

The police said Peters was wanted on charges in relation to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This story will be updated if more information is provided

