Stuff-A-Truck event encourages Hattiesburg residents to properly dispose of their recyclables

The City of Hattiesburg said this event has grown in size every year, showing that more people care about where they dispose of their recyclables.
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re looking for a sustainable way to get rid of your wrapping paper, live Christmas tree or leftover cardboard boxes, stop by the Ben McNair Center in Hattiesburg.

The REThink, RECycle, Stuff-A-Truck event kicked off today and encourages residents to drop off recyclable items while also allowing them to dispose of their unflocked Christmas trees.

Here is a list of acceptable items:

  • Paper
  • Plastic (#1 and #2 only)
  • Cardboard
  • Aluminum cans
  • Living Christmas trees (unflocked)

The City of Hattiesburg said this event has grown in size every year, showing that more people care about where they dispose of their recyclables.

“We’re just trying to capture as much holiday gift wrapping paper and packaging material as possible to try and keep as much of that stuff our of the landfills as possible,” said Nkrumah Frazier, sustainability officer and division manager of sanitation for the City of Hattiesburg.

If you missed the event today, you can stop by the Ben McNair Center tomorrow from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. to drop off items.

