The next several days will be much colder.

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 12/27
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Good evening, everyone! Skies will remain partly cloudy for the rest of this evening. Temperatures will fall into the mid 40s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 30s.

Tomorrow will be much colder as highs struggle to reach 50° during the afternoon. Skies will be sunny with a breezy northwest wind between 10-15 mph.

Friday will start off cold with sunrise temperatures in the upper 20s. The afternoon will be bright and sunny as highs top out into the low 50s.

Saturday will be sunny with highs in the low mid 50s.

Highs will warm up into the low 60s for your New Year’s Eve on Sunday. Temperatures will fall into the low 40s as the clock strikes midnight.

New Year’s Day will be mostly cloudy as a weak system passes just to our south. That will give us a slight chance of a few stray showers during the morning hours. Highs will top out into the upper 50s.

