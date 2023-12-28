Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Narcan used to revive patient in Sandersville

-
-(WKYT)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials in Jones County responded to a suspected overdose in Sandersville this past weekend

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Sandersville Police Department and Sandersville Fire & Rescue responded to a suspected overdose by an adult male in a vehicle at Circle K on Sunday morning. JCSD and EMServ Ambulance Service also responded.

JCSD Reserve Division Sgt. Joey Davis administered his department-supplied nasal Narcan to the patient, and the patient was revived.

The patient was transported by EMServ to South Central Regional Medical Center for advanced medical care.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Decaying body discovered under former home of missing Jasper Co. man, sheriff says
-
Law enforcement investigating shooting death of Soso mayor candidate
Family mourns after losing loved one in fatal crash
Family mourns after losing loved one in fatal crash
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Douglas Jarrod Peters, 22, has surrendered himself to the Columbia Police Department.
Suspect wanted in relation to hookah lounge shooting incident surrenders self to CPD

Latest News

Douglas Jarrod Peters, 22, has surrendered himself to the Columbia Police Department.
Suspect wanted in relation to hookah lounge shooting incident surrenders self to CPD
John, Ava most popular baby names in Mississippi for 2023, state says
Midday Headlines 12/28
Midday Headlines 12/28
The 37-year-old is facing multiple charges after fleeing from police last week.
Byram Police seize $36K in marijuana during drug bust