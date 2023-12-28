Narcan used to revive patient in Sandersville

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials in Jones County responded to a suspected overdose in Sandersville this past weekend

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Sandersville Police Department and Sandersville Fire & Rescue responded to a suspected overdose by an adult male in a vehicle at Circle K on Sunday morning. JCSD and EMServ Ambulance Service also responded.

JCSD Reserve Division Sgt. Joey Davis administered his department-supplied nasal Narcan to the patient, and the patient was revived.

The patient was transported by EMServ to South Central Regional Medical Center for advanced medical care.

