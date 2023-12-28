Mississippi farmers hoping to forget dry and hot 2023

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Many Mississippi farmers are hoping 2024 will be a better year than 2023.

“It was the worst year that I ever remember in my life,” said Malcolm Broome, executive director of the Mississippi Peanut Growers Association. “1954 was bad, but it wasn’t this bad.”

A prolonged drought this year has affected crop yields and hurt many growers’ bottom line.

Crops in South Mississippi such as cotton and peanuts were affected by the dry conditions and high temperatures over the summer.

However, cattle producers and tree farmers are also feeling the effects of the ongoing drought.

“I’ve got producers telling me they’ve lost 60 percent of their normal crops in cotton and peanuts and that’s going to be hard to recover,” Broome said.

Broome also said it may take more than one growing season to turn things around for agriculture in Mississippi.

“It won’t happen in ‘24, it’ll take ‘25, ‘26 by the time they recover, assuming we have three good years coming in there,” Broome said.

Peanut growers across Mississippi will be attending an annual meeting in Hattiesburg once again in 2024. It will take place Feb. 14-15 at the Lake Terrace Convention Center.

