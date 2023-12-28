Midnight on Front Street approaches

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hub City sign is set to drop in just four days.

Although the intersection at Main and Front Street might be empty now, come Sunday night, it will be packed for the City of Hattiesburg’s New Year’s celebration.

Midnight on Front Street will look similar to previous years, but this year, officials plan to make everything larger.

Last year, 10,000-12,000 people went downtown to ring in the new year. However, this year Downtown Hattiesburg Association’s Allison Neville said they’re expecting an even larger turnout.

“We do expect a larger crowd this year so we’re really excited about that,” said Neville.

This year, some of the downtown restaurants have extended their hours for the event. The following restaurants are offering a VIP experience on New Year’s Eve:

Trattoria Pizzeria Downtown

Blu Jazz Cafe

Hattiesburg Ballroom & Beyond

Downtown Grill & Grocery

The Porter Public House

Southern Prohibition

Fairley’s Wings & More

Buschman Street Café

The Porter’s Dahlia Jones said they’re excited to be a part of the celebrations.

“We’re usually closed on Sundays, so it’s exciting that we’re going to be open,” said Jones. “We are trying to expand our hours, so a lot of people can come here, pregame, have a couple of drinks here, or you can get a drink to-go, and go watch the ball drop at midnight.”

According to the ‘Midnight on Front Street’ Facebook page, the agenda for the evening goes as follows:

TENTATIVE AGENDA:

4 PM Downtown Hattiesburg roads close

6:30 PM Confetti Countdown event in the Pocket Museum Alley opens

8 PM Balloon Pop with Confetti Countdown event & First Entertainment Act goes on stage

9 PM DJ Kujho

10:15 PM Second Entertainment Act goes on stage

11:15 PM DJ Kujho

12 AM Hub Sign drop & fireworks

1 AM Event ends

2 AM Restaurants close

