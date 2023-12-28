Win Stuff
Laurel Police Department taking donations for K-9 unit

By Keaundria Milloy
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department wants to bring in more K-9s.

Chief Tommy Cox said the department has four K-9s, but two of them are fairly old and need to be replaced within the next year.

The Laurel City Council approved the department to ask the public for donations to fund new dogs.

The dogs can cost nearly $20,000 each, and the K-9s are used for locating drugs.

“It’s an important part of the police department,” said Cox. “Right now, we have four. We like to have one for each of our patrol shifts, but we need to be able to replace the ones that are gonna need to retire.”

If you would like to donate to the K-9 unit, you can contact the police department at (601) 425-4711.

