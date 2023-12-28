Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Improvements coming to 12th Street in Laurel

The project will span from Highway 15 and end at 7th Avenue.
By Keaundria Milloy
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel is in the process of making several improvements.

One such improvement is the redesigning of 12th Street over safety concerns.

12th Street is home to many residents and one of the busiest streets, but it’s not the safest.

“People go pretty fast there,” said Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee.

Laurel High School is close to the area, and that’s where Mayor Johnny Magee said the attention is needed most after a student lost their life a few years back.

“There was a child killed crossing the street at 12th Street leaving from the stadium at the high school coming across to the parking lot,” Magee said.

Since this is a high area of traffic for students and other pedestrians, the city will install ADA-compliant sidewalks and a road diet up by the stadium. This will make the road smaller to give space for the crosswalks and sidewalks.

The project will span from Highway 15 and end at 7th Avenue.

“It will make it safer for the children crossing back and forth and we’ll have new paving, new crosswalks, and new sidewalks because people walk that area a lot,” Magee said.

The $3 million project is funded through the Mississippi Department of Transportation, and the city did a 20% match of 600,000 for the construction.

The city is in the process of constructing a design with the engineer for the project. Magee said the project will begin in 2024.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement presence Tuesday at East Mississippi Correctional Facility
Correctional Officer shot, killed at prison at Lost Gap
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Willie Earl Williams, 55, is being charged...
HPD: Hub City man charged for injuring wife’s boyfriend in Christmas shooting
Image courtesy of MGN.
Decaying body discovered under former home of missing Jasper Co. man, sheriff says
Family mourns after losing loved one in fatal crash
Family mourns after losing loved one in fatal crash
One person was hospitalized and another jailed after a Monday night shooting in Hattiesburg.
One wounded, another arrested in Christmas Night shooting in Hattiesburg

Latest News

A drought and high temperatures over the summer made 2023 a challenging year for farmers in...
Mississippi farmers hoping to forget dry and hot 2023
Caboris McAfee
Man held for MBI in fatal shooting outside prison
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 12/27
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 12/27
Family looking for answers after 17-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run on Christmas Eve
Family looking for answers after 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run on Christmas Eve
Accidental shooting - Birmingham
12-year-old killed in Christmas Eve accidental shooting identified by Coroner’s Office