Improvements coming to 12th Street in Laurel

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel is in the process of making several improvements.

One such improvement is the redesigning of 12th Street over safety concerns.

12th Street is home to many residents and one of the busiest streets, but it’s not the safest.

“People go pretty fast there,” said Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee.

Laurel High School is close to the area, and that’s where Mayor Johnny Magee said the attention is needed most after a student lost their life a few years back.

“There was a child killed crossing the street at 12th Street leaving from the stadium at the high school coming across to the parking lot,” Magee said.

Since this is a high area of traffic for students and other pedestrians, the city will install ADA-compliant sidewalks and a road diet up by the stadium. This will make the road smaller to give space for the crosswalks and sidewalks.

The project will span from Highway 15 and end at 7th Avenue.

“It will make it safer for the children crossing back and forth and we’ll have new paving, new crosswalks, and new sidewalks because people walk that area a lot,” Magee said.

The $3 million project is funded through the Mississippi Department of Transportation, and the city did a 20% match of 600,000 for the construction.

The city is in the process of constructing a design with the engineer for the project. Magee said the project will begin in 2024.

