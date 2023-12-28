Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Toyota donates $10K raised from 5K run to Homes of Hope

A first-ever 5K race held less than two weeks ago has brought in $10,000 for a worth organization, which provides stable homes for disadvantaged boys and girls.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A first-ever 5K race held less than two weeks ago has brought in $10,000 for a worthy organization, which provides stable homes for disadvantaged boys and girls.

A check was presented Wednesday to Homes of Hope for Children at Toyota of Hattiesburg.

The dealership was the host of the inaugural, “Jingle All the Way 5K” held at Kamper Park on Dec. 16.

Nearly $4,000 was brought in by the race.

Toyota of Hattiesburg general manager Alton Pierce rounded up the donation to an even $10,000.

“I’ve been affiliated with them for quite some time and I just wanted to show support to them and I believe in the cause and it is something local, so your dollar stays in the Hattiesburg area,” said Pierce.

“This unsolicited gift just filled our hearts with joy and Thanksgiving at this time of year especially, because we didn’t solicit, these folks came to us, which makes it even more special,” said Tony Mozingo, executive director of Homes of Hope for Children.

Homes of Hope for Children opened its first facility for boys in 2010.

