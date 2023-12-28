Excitement growing for Serengeti Springs opening. Will they be ready?

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The countdown is on for the summer 2024 opening of Hattiesburg’s newest attraction, Serengeti Springs.

In August 2022, the Hattiesburg Convention Commission (HCC) first announced the water park would be coming to the Pine Belt. Since then, officials have pushed back the opening date multiple times, but the convention commission said they feel confident the new opening date will stick.

With summer 2024 in mind, HCC Executive Director Rick Taylor cautioned that there was still a lot of work to do at the site.

“There is a lot of work that goes on that is hard to see,” he said. “This whole site is full of pipes and wires and footers, so it took a while for people to see the apparatus or the fusion fortress to go up, and of course, once that did ‚a lot of people got excited. And it looks like it’s almost done ‚and it looks like that, but it’s not almost done. There’s a lot of finetuning, a lot of things that people aren’t thinking about.

Taylor gave the example of calculating how much water must be in a slide’s basin to slow a rider down for a safe stop.

“That means your slides have to be at exact angles to be able to have the proper amount of water at the end of the slide,” he explained. “And so you can’t just build it and say, ‘Okay, great! That’s going to work.’ And so that is the process that we’re in, and it’s going to take us a little bit.”

The visible construction continues to drum up excitement for residents, and Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said that Serengeti Springs is bound to be a great way to stay cool during the summer.

“I know that we have all been in places, especially if you are a parent, where in the summer, you really kind of have a shortage of things to do,” said Barker. “And so when you add one more thing to the mix, it really is a quality of life enhancer for families as well as an economic driver.”

Ahead of the summer opening, season ticket sales began on Black Friday 2023. To get your tickets or more information, visit the Serengeti Springs website.

