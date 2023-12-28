Donald Wildmon, founder of American Family Association, dies at 85

Win Stuff
The American Family Association reported the death of its founder, the Rev. Dr. Donald Wildmon, Thursday in Tupelo. He was 85.(American Family Association/afa.net)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
TUPELO, Miss. (WTOK) - The American Family Association reported the death of its founder, the Rev. Dr. Donald Wildmon Thursday in Tupelo. He was 85.

Wildmon founded the Christian leadership organization in 1977 after becoming alarmed about content on television. At the time, he spoke out encouraging his church in Southaven to turn off TV for a week, which garnered local and national attention. Wildmon left the pastoral ministry when he founded the National Federation for Decency, which later became American Family Association.

AFA has “remained on the front lines of America’s culture war”, according to its website. It’s now led by Tim Wildmon, the founder’s son.

“My father was a man with great conviction and vision,” said AFA President Tim Wildmon. “He knew how important it was for Christians to remain firmly entrenched in their faith in the face of an openly immoral society, and he lived his life for the Gospel every single day. His heart for Christ and his passion for the American family will be sorely missed, but we on Earth can take comfort in knowing that he is at peace with his Heavenly Father, hearing the words, ‘Well done, my good and faithful servant.’”

Wildmon began the American Family Radio network in 1991, which grew to 180 radio stations. The AFA website posted a memorial message Thursday.

