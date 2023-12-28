Christmas light drop-off hosted at the Hattiesburg Zoo

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With 2024 right around the corner, trees, lights and tinsel are coming down and being packed away.

While you might want to reuse all those lights next year, there are always strands of lights that are broken, frayed or tangled beyond repair.

This year, the Hattiesburg Zoo is accepting those old Christmas lights, which can be dropped off at the zoo’s front office from Tuesday through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Jan. 14.

