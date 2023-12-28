Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Christmas light drop-off hosted at the Hattiesburg Zoo

-
-(WILX)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With 2024 right around the corner, trees, lights and tinsel are coming down and being packed away.

While you might want to reuse all those lights next year, there are always strands of lights that are broken, frayed or tangled beyond repair.

This year, the Hattiesburg Zoo is accepting those old Christmas lights, which can be dropped off at the zoo’s front office from Tuesday through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Jan. 14.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Decaying body discovered under former home of missing Jasper Co. man, sheriff says
-
Law enforcement investigating shooting death of Soso mayor candidate
Family mourns after losing loved one in fatal crash
Family mourns after losing loved one in fatal crash
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Douglas Jarrod Peters, 22, has surrendered himself to the Columbia Police Department.
Suspect wanted in relation to hookah lounge shooting incident surrenders self to CPD

Latest News

-
Narcan used to revive patient in Sandersville
Douglas Jarrod Peters, 22, has surrendered himself to the Columbia Police Department.
Suspect wanted in relation to hookah lounge shooting incident surrenders self to CPD
John, Ava most popular baby names in Mississippi for 2023, state says
Midday Headlines 12/28
Midday Headlines 12/28