Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Cher files for conservatorship over son due to alleged substance abuse

Cher arrives at the premiere of "Chevalier," Sunday, April 16, 2023, at El Capitan Theatre in...
Cher arrives at the premiere of "Chevalier," Sunday, April 16, 2023, at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. The 77-year-old singer and actress filed for conservatorship over her son in December. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By TMX staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(TMX) -- Cher has filed for conservatorship of her son Elijah Blue Allman’s estate due to alleged substance abuse problems.

The 77-year-old music icon is seeking to be the sole conservator of her son’s estate, according to documents filed in Los Angeles. Cher claims Allman, 47, is “currently unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues.”

The filing says a conservator is “urgently needed” because he is due to receive a payout from his trust before the end of the year.

“Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from the Trust, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, [Cher] is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will be immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah’s life at risk,” the filing states.

Allman is Cher’s youngest child, and his father is the late musician Gregg Allman.

According to the filing, Allman’s estranged wife, Marieangela King, is unfit to be conservator as “their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises.”

Earlier this year, Cher was accused of kidnapping after reports surfaced that she allegedly hired four men to retrieve Allman from a New York hotel in November 2022 as part of an intervention. King, 36, alleged Cher hired the men to stop him from reconciling with her and save their marriage.

Cher denied the reports.

According to the conservatorship filing, Cher “worked tirelessly to get Elijah into treatment and get him the help he needs.”

Copyright 2023 TMX. All rights reserved

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Decaying body discovered under former home of missing Jasper Co. man, sheriff says
-
Law enforcement investigating shooting death of Soso mayor candidate
Family mourns after losing loved one in fatal crash
Family mourns after losing loved one in fatal crash
Extine said no injuries were reported from the crash, but traffic has been moved to one lane...
Traffic delayed on Evelyn Gandy Parkway following 2-vehicle crash in Forrest Co.
Douglas Jarrod Peters, 22, has surrendered himself to the Columbia Police Department.
Columbia police respond to shooting incident at hookah lounge

Latest News

Heavy equipment is used to demolish the house where four University of Idaho students were...
House where 4 University of Idaho students were killed is demolished
Douglas Jarrod Peters, 22, has surrendered himself to the Columbia Police Department.
Suspect wanted in relation to hookah lounge shooting incident surrenders self to CPD
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington...
Jan. 6 rioter who was sentenced in secret provided information to authorities, court papers say
The firefighters posed together with their babies for the group photo during the department’s...
Fire department welcomes 15 babies in 1 year: ‘That has to be a record somewhere’
The Miami Seaquarium in Florida on Wednesday announced the death of one of its dolphins,...
Sundance the dolphin dies at Miami Seaquarium