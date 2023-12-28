Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Byram Police seize $36K in marijuana during drug bust

The 37-year-old is facing multiple charges after fleeing from police last week.
The 37-year-old is facing multiple charges after fleeing from police last week.(Byram Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is behind bars and approximately 20 pounds of marijuana has been seized by Byram Police.

The department recovered the drugs after a failed traffic stop on December 20. They say the drugs have an estimated street value of around $36,000.

According to a department news release, officers attempted to pull over Breyen Gamble, 37, for driving a car with a switched tag near I-55 and Siwell Road.

The vehicle failed to stop, and officers chased him north along I-55 into Jackson, where Gamble attempted to get off the interstate at McDowell Road. That’s when Gamble hit a street sign, got out of the car, and fled on foot toward a wooded area.

Officers captured the suspect and transported him to a local hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries. He then was taken to the Raymond Detention Center, where he is being held until his initial appearance.

Officers also obtained a warrant to search the vehicle, where they discovered 20 pounds of marijuana in a hidden trunk.

Gamble is facing multiple charges related to the incident, including trafficking controlled substances, felony fleeing, giving a false statement of identity, driving under the influence, and driving with a switched tag. Other charges are pending.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Decaying body discovered under former home of missing Jasper Co. man, sheriff says
-
Law enforcement investigating shooting death of Soso mayor candidate
Family mourns after losing loved one in fatal crash
Family mourns after losing loved one in fatal crash
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Douglas Jarrod Peters, 22, has surrendered himself to the Columbia Police Department.
Suspect wanted in relation to hookah lounge shooting incident surrenders self to CPD

Latest News

Douglas Jarrod Peters, 22, has surrendered himself to the Columbia Police Department.
Suspect wanted in relation to hookah lounge shooting incident surrenders self to CPD
John, Ava most popular baby names in Mississippi for 2023, state says
Midday Headlines 12/28
Midday Headlines 12/28
One-year-old Delilah Ann Mollett was involved in a tragic accident that took her life on...
Memorial to be held Friday evening on behalf of Mollett family