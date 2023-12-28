Board approves take-home vehicles for Lumberton PD

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - In Lumberton, the board of aldermen recently approved the use of take-home vehicles for the police department.

The long-time request was finally accepted at this month’s board meeting.

LPD Chief Adrian Fortenberry said several officers live outside of city limits, so the ability to take home their vehicles can be a time-saver in an emergency and even help draw more officers to the department.

“If we have a major incident or something, they can respond quicker by having a take-home vehicle,” said Fortenberry. “And it’s kind of a retention tool to get good officers here and retain officers here at this department.”

“Recently this past year, we got the pay up to where it’s kind of competitive with other departments. And that last piece of the puzzle was to work with the board to try to get take-home cars.”

Officers say they have already seen a positive response from the community.

