12/28 Ryan’s “Cold Again” Thursday Morning Forecast

It wasn’t cold at all for the couple of days around Christmas, but the next handful of days will make up for it.
12/28 Ryan's "Cold Again" Thursday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Yesterday started cold, then warmed back to “average” under slowly clearing skies. Today will start even colder by a couple of degrees, but it’s the afternoon where it’s really noticeable as highs fall over 10 degrees from yesterday into the upper 40s and low 50s. Definitely going to need to layer for any errands out and about today, despite ample sunshine!

That couple of sentences could be used every day for the rest of the week...especially for the morning hours...since we’ll see very little change until after New Year’s Eve. That means frosty, frigid mornings ranging from the upper 20s to the low 30s across the area as late as Sunday morning. We’ll see a quick warm up Sunday night ahead of a Monday morning front, which will likely start 2024 off with a few showers but thankfully not any thunderstorms. Things will cool and clear quickly by Tuesday morning, but another front is arriving Wednesday bringing another round of rain for most of Wednesday ahead of yet another noticeable cool-down and return to frosty starts.

