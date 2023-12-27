Win Stuff
Traffic delayed on Evelyn Gandy Parkway following 2-vehicle crash in Forrest Co.

Extine said no injuries were reported from the crash, but traffic has been moved to one lane as crews are cleaning up debris from the crash.(Charles Herrington)
By Charles Herrington and Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:24 PM CST
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Traffic is being reduced to one lane on the Evelyn Gandy Parkway in Forrest County after a two-vehicle collision happened Wednesday.

Emergency crews around the Forrest County area responded to the collision near the Interstate 59 exit around 12:45 p.m.

According to Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department Public Information Officer, Austin Extine, the collision happened between a pickup truck and a sedan, where one of the vehicles t-boned the other. As a result of the collision, the pickup truck flipped on its side.

Extine said no injuries were reported from the crash, but traffic has been moved to one lane as crews are cleaning up debris from the crash. He said traffic may be delayed for about an hour.

North Forrest and Rawl Springs volunteer fire departments also responded to the crash, along with the Forrest County Fire Services, Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and the county’s emergency management agency.

