Police investigating after Mississippi man found dead outside his home on Christmas morning

WEIR, Miss. (WCBI) – Christmas is normally a time for peace and joy, but a police department and sheriff’s office in Mississippi find themselves investigating a violent holiday crime.

A family member found Willie Meaders dead outside his home in the town of Weir, Mississippi a little before 9 o’clock Christmas morning.

The Weir Police Department and Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office are now investigating.

Weir Police Chief Dillion Cates says evidence points to Meaders’ death as a homicide.

“Mr. Meaders was found to have blunt force trauma to the back of the head. We immediately began collecting evidence and processing the scene and we are investigating this as a homicide. We are currently processing evidence and speaking to witnesses and conducting interviews on potential suspects at this time,” Cates said.

He said the crime has rattled the quiet community.

“This is a very big shock for our community. We do not have crimes like this around here. This is a very good small town. So something like this really shocks and rocks the neighborhood, so the Weir Police Department and Choctaw County Sheriff’s office is doing everything we can to get this solved and put people’s peace of mind back in order,” Cates said.

