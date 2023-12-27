Petal leaders reflect on 2023, discuss plans for 2024

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said 2024 can be summed up in two words: infrastructure and growth.

“Water and sewer on the north side of the Gandy,” said Ducker. “You’re gonna see a bigger push, us trying to get outside monies as well. We wanna make sure we can get every dime that we can get to make sure we’ve got the money to accommodate this growth that’s taking place.”

That growth has been seen mostly in the city’s retail sector, with the new Starbucks and T-Mobile set to open in the spring.

Ducker said this boom in business led to an increase in revenue, mainly through the city’s 3% sales tax on restaurants, bars and lodging

“The thing that I was hesitant about was that it would put a burden on our businesses, but we see those things growing,” Ducker said. “It’s more important now than it’s ever been to shop Petal first.”

Over in Ward 4, Alderman Craig Strickland said he was able to use American Rescue Plan funds to improve sewage, drainage and paving on roads like Carterville.

“Some of our infrastructure down there was 20- to 25-feet below the ground,” said Strickland. “We repaired that facility without much of a breakup to the city flow because a lot of the traffic goes from Carterville to Main (Street) and into the city of Hattiesburg.”

Strickland said he’s working with the board and administration to create multiple projects that’ll focus on streets that may have gone overlooked this year.

“I try to do it by those that need it the worst,” Strickland said. “You have to keep in mind that there’s some streets that come through the county that are outside the city limits that flow through here.”

“Two of those streets sit right in the middle of my ward: that would be Carterville and Corinth Road.”

