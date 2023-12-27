Missing Simpson Co. woman found dead in vehicle on Christmas Eve

SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Simpson County woman who was reported missing was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Christmas Eve.

According to the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, Tazah Amethyst Hosey, 30, was reported missing by her father on Saturday. On Christmas Eve, shortly before 9 p.m., deputies discovered a vehicle on Paul Kennedy Road just outside the city of Magee.

Deputies then discovered the body of Hosey deceased in the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the alleged homicide.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office at 601-847-2921 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

