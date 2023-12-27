Miracle internal kidney swap saves two lives at UMMC

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Call it good luck? A fluke? A Godwink, maybe? Whatever you call it, two Pine Belt residents are recovering and spending the holidays at home after receiving life-changing kidney transplants. However, how those organ donations happened is truly a miracle in and of itself.

“You have to understand,” said kidney recipient Jeff Hughes. " When you have kidney failure, you either have (three) options: you go on dialysis, or a transplant or you pass away. Those are the three options.”

Learning that you need an organ donation isn’t easy to hear, but it’s even more complicated when the ones closest to you aren’t a match to help. That’s exactly the situation Hughes and 16-year-old Dakota White found themselves in while seeking treatment at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson earlier this year.

“We were told by UMMC that we would go into the national database to find a donor,” explained Hughes. “Of course, my sister-in-law, Kathy (Rayborn), immediately jumped in and said, ‘Hey, I’ll do it. I’ll match; I’ll try to match,’ and she tried, and she was not a match.”

White was also told her mom, Amanda, was not a match.

However, UMMC administrators realized that a possible internal kidney swap could save the lives of both White and Hughes.

What is an internal swap? It’s when someone willing to donate for one person isn’t a match for that person but is a match for someone else. Dr. Chris Anderson, the chairman of UMMC’s Department of Surgery, summed it up even further.

“If you have enough mismatch pairs, then at some point, you will be able to swap,” he said.

In a strange twist of fate, Hughes’ sister-in-law was an exact match for White, and White’s mom was an exact match for Hughes. It was a historic first for UMMC.

After being on dialysis for over a year, White’s emotions were high when she learned that she’d been matched.

“Whenever I found out I had a donor, I think I started to cry a little bit,” she said. “I think it was not even 18 hours, and I got paired.”

Rayborn said she felt like the swap was all part of a grander plan than she could have imagined.

"I went into this wanting to help my brother-in-law, but that wasn’t God’s plan," she explained. "To be given the opportunity to be able to help Dakota and for her mother to help us, the feeling is incredible.”

The surgeries for both Hughes and White were a success, and they are recovering well nearly five months post-op.

Hughes said that he wants people to understand the importance of organ donation.

“To have someone out there realize, you know, ‘I want to do something for somebody. I want to be someone’s hero,‘” he said. “Because you can literally save someone’s” life.”

Over 100,000 people are currently in the organ transplant database waiting for a life-saving donation. To learn more about organ donation, visit the Health Resources & Services Administration website at https://www.organdonor.gov/.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.