LOOKING BACK: Burn bans dominated the news in 2023

By Charles Herrington
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi had its worst drought in a generation in 2023.

The dry weather led to an increase in wildfires over the summer, which prompted officials in many counties to impose burn bans in early August.

That was followed by a partial statewide burn ban implemented by Governor Tate Reeves in Aug. 17.

Even with the bans, firefighters with the Mississippi Forestry Commission and local firefighters fought hundreds of wildfires over the summer and fall.

“We had over 1,000 fires, there was over 23,000 acres of wildfires,” said Kevin Craft, public information and outreach officer for Region 4 of the Mississippi Forestry Commission.

“Total damage in Covington County to timberlands, we probably had close to 1,000 acres that had fire affect it in some way, probably a little more than that,” said John Pope, chief of the Collins Fire Department.

“No lives were lost, but some structures were damaged.

However, Craft said more than 2,000 homes and businesses were saved.

“The emergency management agencies really helped us out,” Craft said.

“Our local fire departments, the U.S. Forest Service, and our out-of-state resources really helped us out to combat these wildfires.”

“The fire services throughout the state did a great job working with the (Mississippi) Forestry Commission,” Pope said.

“The burn ban was the right thing to do, at the right time.”

In mid-November, after three months, Gov. Reeves lifted the partial statewide ban.

Although the Pine Belt has had more rain, firefighters are urging residents to be careful when burning outdoors for the next several months.

“We’re still considered in a drought situation, so we’ve got to ask our public to be very cautious in doing any outdoor burning, because if it doesn’t rain for a few days, a wildfire can and will start.”

“A flying ember can travel over a half a mile in transport winds and still have enough heat to be able to sustain and start combustion a half a mile away, so it’s not just that conditions are good where they’re at, it’s where are they where those embers might go to,” Pope said.

Firefighters from six Southern states also assisted the Mississippi Forestry Commission with fighting wildfires this year.

At one time during the fall, 69 of Mississippi’s 82 counties were under burn bans.

