Law enforcement investigating shooting death of Soso mayor candidate

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the Soso Police Department in a fatal shooting investigation.

According to JCSD, a man was shot on Wednesday at a residence in Soso.

Jones County Coroner Burl Hall confirmed the deceased was 41-year-old Jason Marshall. He was pronounced dead at the South Center Regal Medical Center at 4:35 a.m. by an emergency room doctor.

The sheriff’s department said the shooting is believed to have been the result of a domestic incident at the residence.

During a special election held last week, Marshall was a candidate for Soso mayor.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

