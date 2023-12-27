Win Stuff
Law enforcement investigating shooting death of Soso mayor candidate

-
-(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the Soso Police Department in a fatal shooting investigation.

According to JCSD, a man was shot on Wednesday at a residence in Soso.

Jones County Coroner Burl Hall confirmed the deceased was 41-year-old Jason Marshall. He was pronounced dead at the South Center Regal Medical Center at 4:35 a.m. by an emergency room doctor.

The sheriff’s department said the shooting is believed to have been the result of a domestic incident at the residence.

During a special election held last week, Marshall was a candidate for Soso mayor.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

