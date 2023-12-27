Home and Forgotten: The Fight Continues Series

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Brandi Miles and Crystal Sewell both understood what it meant to serve their country. Miles went on to join the Mississippi Army National Guard for serving 16 years where she worked with multiple in many different units.

“I was with the 3656 when I was at Camp Shelby. We mobilized all units coming out of the camp,” Miles said. “I deployed to Afghanistan with the 298 and did all the logistics in South Afghanistan. It was great.”

Miles says while there were some tough times, there were also rewarding times like building homes for Afghans and learning their culture.

“I was with the 184th and I had 450 soldiers and all of them needed something because I was the supply sergeant,” Miles said. “Every time they see me somewhere they ask me for something, and I would always be in different countries.”

Sewell joined the Air Force after graduating from Mandeville High where she went through dental assistant tech school and basic training. She went to Barksdale Air Force Base at 18.

“I loved it, learned a lot, made a lot of connections and friends, some of who I’m still friends with to this day,” Sewell said. “I was doing something that most of my peers coming out of High School weren’t doing. They were all going to college.”

Military service gave Miles and Sewell different opportunities than their friends in civilian life and after they hung up their uniforms, they faced very different challenges.

“PTSD is a mental disorder that many of our veterans are dealing with on a daily basis,” Tartt-Godbolt said.

Dr. Kimberly Tartt-Godbolt is associate chief of staff for the behavioral health services for the Gulf Coast VA and says veterans will often deal with two types of PTSD. “Typically, folks have a lot of re-experiencing of traumatic events that they encountered,” Tartt-Godbolt said.

For Miles, symptoms of PTSD started before leaving the military. She began to experience paranoia and schizophrenia towards the end of her 16-year service.

“I would be somewhere, and it would sound like a rocket was coming in and I would drop to the ground in the middle of a store because I would hear something,” Miles said. “I would have a lot of paranoia of my kids being kidnapped or me getting kidnapped. I would have a gun next to my bed for a long time.”

Sewell says her struggles with PTSD started after she was sexually assaulted at Barksdale Air Force Base.

“I struggled with growing up around that time and at one point I threatened suicide,” Sewell said. “I had mildly attempted a surgical procedure, trying to overdose on a pain medication that a doctor prescribed.”

She was admitted to the hospital for a couple of weeks before going to another base outside of the country.

She says something like an assault and how it was handled can leave a soldier, or airman in her case, go down a road that can lead to bigger issues.

“I never told anyone about the assault. Being a young airman, I didn’t know who to tell, who to talk to or the ramifications would be for me if I said what had happened,” Sewell said. “I can look back now at my age to see how that had affected the way I had perceived the world, the air force, the people who were in charge of my safety and generally being misguided.”

We’ve reached out to Barksdale Air Force base for a comment about Sewell’s assault.

“Team Barksdale has and will continue to enforce the Department of Defense’s zero-tolerance policy. The overarching elements of sexual assault prevention and response became permanent with the approval of DoD Directive 6495.01, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Policy. Since then, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response teams have continued to directly support the DOD’s goal of a culture free of sexual assault, through an environment of prevention, education and training, response capability, victim support, reporting procedures, and appropriate accountability that enhances the safety and well-being of all persons. Barksdale supports and enforces the zero-tolerance policy through prevention and education efforts while providing victim support and care that is gender-responsive, culturally-competent, and recovery-oriented. Our leaders take sexual assault seriously and know that it has no place on our installation or in our service.”

