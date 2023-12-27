Win Stuff
Gov. Reeves announces funding for 4 Pine Belt industrial projects

“This will be vital to creating new and higher-paying jobs for our local communities,” Reeves...
(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Four Pine Belt industrial projects are expected to receive funding for further development, according to Gov. Tate Reeves.

Reeves posted on Facebook Wednesday morning, saying that industrial sites throughout the state will be getting almost $17 million to help prepare shovel-ready sites for companies to build or expand their operations.

“This will be vital to creating new and higher-paying jobs for our local communities,” Reeves said in his post.

Below are the four projects in the Pine Belt that will be receiving funding:

  • I-59 Supply Chain Park - Forrest/Jones County: $2,340,924 to construct a secondary access road into the park.
  • I-59 South Industrial Site - Jones County: $881,350 to extend an all-weather access road and clear and grub additional acreage.
  • Marion County AirPlex/IndustryPlex - Marion County: $420,000 to complete a master plan at the 2,000-acre site.
  • Eagle One Mega Site - Forrest/Jones County: $360,000 to identify conceptual treatment and disposal technologies to increase wastewater capacity at the site.

