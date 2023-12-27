Family mourns after losing loved one in fatal crash

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Evelyn Shaw is fighting through the pain of losing her brother, Leverette Carter, to a deadly car crash in Jones County, just days before Christmas.

Shaw learned of her brother’s death early Saturday morning and is still searching for a way to explain what she felt in that moment.

“My niece called me, and I almost stopped in the middle of the highway,” said Shaw. “I couldn’t believe it. I’m still trying to grasp it. I don’t even have words to say for my loss.”

Shaw said Carter was an active member in his church and community, and he was most notable for his hospitality.

“He was known to always have something at his house,” Shaw said. “And he made sure had what they wanted and it was nothing that he had that nobody else couldn’t have.

“He always said what is his is yours. He always tried to make people feel like family.”

Shaw said Carter was also instantly recognizable for his height. As the family grieves, she says it feels like a six-foot link has fallen from the family chain.

“I know everybody is going to miss him,” Shaw said. “I miss him already.”

