Exchanges and Returns: Shopping after Christmas

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday, shoppers poured into the Turtle Creek Mall.

While some people were there to catch some post-Christmas sales, others were there to make an exchange or return.

This is why the day after Christmas remains one of the busiest retail days of the year, especially for returns.

According to the Nation Retail Federation, just last year, nearly 18% of holiday purchases were returned. Totaling a whopping $171 billion.

This year’s calculations aren’t yet finalized, but retail workers don’t think that number will drop.

Retail employee Miranda Smith bases her opinion on the fact that she saw more people shopping this holiday season.

“I think it will increase, or it will stay stagnant as it is just because I’ve noticed, the mall, it’s a lot busier than it was last year this time of year,” said Smith. “So, I’m going to go off a limb and say we might have more returns from last year, just due to the busyness of the mall in general.”

Off-duty retail worker Brandyn Lucas thinks return rates will not drop for a different reason.

“The day before Christmas, everyone’s panic buying. Then the day after Christmas, everyone’s returning everything,” said Lucas. “Buyer’s remorse, that’s just how it goes.”

Retailers are expecting to remain busy throughout the week, and they ask for your patience as they try to help everyone buy and return items from their stores.

