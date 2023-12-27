Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Decaying body discovered under former home of missing Jasper Co. man, sheriff says

Image courtesy of MGN.
Image courtesy of MGN.(MGN)
By Ame Posey
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Deputies discovered a decaying body under the last known residence of a Jasper County man who has been missing for over a year.

Missing man reported in Jasper Co.

Sheriff Randy Johnson said the discovery happened around 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 26 at a property along County Road 39 near Heidelberg. He said an unidentified man was looking for tires on the property when he discovered the human remains under the mobile home and alerted law enforcement.

The mobile home was the last known residence of Patrick Prater, who was reported missing on Dec. 15, 2022. Johnson said no one has lived in the home since that time.

According to the sheriff, law enforcement searched the property, including under the trailer, when the family reported Prater missing last year. They did not discover anything suspicious at that time.

Patrick Prater, 53, of Vossburg.
Patrick Prater, 53, of Vossburg.(Jasper County Sheriff's Department)

Johnson said the body was too decomposed to identify, so his office is waiting on a DNA report to confirm if it is Prater or someone else. He is also waiting on a medical examiner’s report to determine the cause of death.

Based on what officials recovered from the property, Johnson said they do not immediately suspect foul play but have not ruled it out.

The situation is still under investigation, and Prater is still considered a missing person.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement presence Tuesday at East Mississippi Correctional Facility
Correctional Officer shot, killed at prison at Lost Gap
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Willie Earl Williams, 55, is being charged...
HPD: Hub City man charged for injuring wife’s boyfriend in Christmas shooting
One person was hospitalized and another jailed after a Monday night shooting in Hattiesburg.
One wounded, another arrested in Christmas Night shooting in Hattiesburg
JPD investigating fatal Christmas Eve hit and run
Family mourns after losing loved one in fatal crash
Family mourns after losing loved one in fatal crash

Latest News

Extine said no injuries were reported from the crash, but traffic has been moved to one lane...
Traffic delayed on Evelyn Gandy Parkway following 2-vehicle crash in Forrest Co.
Yolanda Hunter
‘A slap on the wrist’: Jackson mother charged in death of 1-year-old given $10,000 bond
Midday Headlines 12/27
Midday Headlines 12/27
Mississippi man found dead outside his home on Christmas morning
Police investigating after Mississippi man found dead outside his home on Christmas morning