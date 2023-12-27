Win Stuff
Columbia police respond to shooting incident at hookah lounge

Douglas Jarrod Peters, 22, is wanted in connection to an shooting incident.
Douglas Jarrod Peters, 22, is wanted in connection to an shooting incident.(Photos provided by the Columbia Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department responded to a report of gunfire at a recently opened hookah lounge on Sunday.

Upon arrival at “It’s a Vibeee Hookah Louge,” officers were informed that a 29-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound. She was promptly transported to the Marion County Emergency Room for medical attention.

The alleged shooter, identified by CPD as 22-year-old Douglas Jarrod Peters, reportedly fled the scene before law enforcement’s arrival.

The police said Peters is facing charges in relation to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is believed to have left the area.

Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly has sought the assistance of the U.S. Marshals in the pursuit of apprehending Peters.

Detectives also noted that the police department has received multiple reports of altercations during privately hosted events despite the lounge’s brief operational period of just over a month.

Community members are urged to reach out to CPD with any information that may lead to the arrest of Peters.

