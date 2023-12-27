12/27 Ryan’s “Finally Cooling” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Better late than never when it comes to “seasonal” weather I suppose, which is certainly the case now as below average temperatures return a couple of days after Christmas! Christmas Eve and Christmas Day were some of our warmest and most humid days we’d had in weeks, with very little changing yesterday as clouds lingered. They were still with us this morning as well, but they’ll thin steadily throughout the day, leading to a decent mix of clouds and sun (~50/50) by sunset. That’ll allow us to cool a little bit more, but skies will be completely clear later on leading to some frigid mornings and cool, sunny afternoons!

For today, expect those slowly clearing skies to allow us to warm up to around 63! That’s a couple of degrees above our average for the last week of December, but don’t worry, we’ll spend the rest of the work week about 10 below...15 to 20 below for the mornings! That’ll have us down to the low 30s and upper 20s every morning for the rest of the week, likely leading to “pipe-bursting” conditions in our coldest, northernmost areas...particularly by Saturday morning. After that we’ll bounce back a bit as we head into the new year, but that’s just another warm-up ahead of our next front, bringing another cool-down and a few showers Monday afternoon.

