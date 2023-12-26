West Jones’ Reynolds named WDAM 7′s Coach of the Year

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - Cory Reynolds was first introduced to West Jones High School football 32 years ago.

Reynolds was a freshman quarterback at Wayne County High School the first time the War Eagles and the Mustangs met in 1991.

“Any time in the last 20 years you line up on the field against West Jones, you’re going to be in for something,” Reynolds said. “They’re always going to be well-coached. They’re going to get after you. Plastic’s going to be popping and you’re going to get real dirty and bruised up.”

Reynolds began his 24th season coaching high school football on the campus of West Jones, hired in April after spending 2022 as Oak Grove High School’s offensive coordinator.

He didn’t know it then, but every Friday night in Waynesboro, Reynolds was learning what it took to be a football coach from his mentor and four-time state champion and legend Bubba Davis.

”I never once heard him cuss,” Reynolds said. “He loved on us, he challenged us and I try to do that with our kids. The big thing I learned from him, he was very good at coaching coaches.

“Now, here in year 23, I think this summer and this year, I’ve learned as much as I have in the previous years. I think if you’re going to be a great coach, you have to continue to learn.”

West Jones is Reynolds’ seventh stop in his coaching career. After time spent at South Jones, Petal and Oak Grove high schools, Reynolds was eager to join another program with rich tradition and high expectations.

”Just watching them, not real sure about me,” Reynolds said. “‘Who’s this guy coming in that’s really not known in the coaching world as a head coach’ And then really believe in the little things I asked them to do.

You see ‘em each and every week, and we wanted to go 1-0 each week and they did that. And it wasn’t just a saying. You put on a shirt. It was something we believed in.”

Those 1-0s gradually turned into 14-0.

The Mustangs dominated their first season in Class 6A, outscoring opponents 472-79 en route to the school’s second state championship. The West Jones defense allowed just nine touchdowns all season.

A 23-3 win over Grenada High School in the state title game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium capped off an incredible run in Reynolds’ first season.

“So, many things went into this that happened years and years ago,” Reynolds said. “Coach [Scott] Pierson and his staff and leadership. I walked into a gold mine. Great coaches here. Great attitude of working hard and not believing things should just be given to you but worked for and earned.”

Reynolds learned that about West Jones back in 1991, that Soso isn’t so different from Waynesboro.

But what became crystal clear as he raised that gold ball through the Oxford fog in early December, was just how special West Jones was.

”This community bleeds green and gold,” Reynolds said. “There’s not billionaires and we don’t have the state-of-the-art facilities like places out in Texas have, but these people show up on Friday nights.

“They love these kids. There’s a high expectation of how they should act and perform and then coaching them makes it easy because of that high expectation from the families.”

