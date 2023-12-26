Win Stuff
‘Unpleasant’ smell of smoke triggers false alarm at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum

The Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to reports of a smokey smell coming from the museum’s alley on Christmas Day.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum has hosted 300,000 thousand visitors since it opened in 2020, but on Monday, they got a few unexpected visitors.

In a Facebook post, the pocket museum said the Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to reports of a smokey smell coming from the museum’s alley. Thankfully, the smell was just a false alarm.

The post explained that sun-warped paint fumes mixed with smells from the museum’s scent machine to create an unpleasant smell of smoke.

While it was a false alarm, the pocket museum thanked the Hattiesburg Fire Department for checking on them.

