Shelter dogs get special Christmas treats at Hub City Humane Society

Pets at the Hub City Humane Society in Hattiesburg also received their very own special Christmas treats.
By Ellie Davis
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Humans weren’t the only ones celebrating Christmas this year! Pets at the Hub City Humane Society in Hattiesburg also received their very own special Christmas treats.

Over the last few weeks, the shelter has collected numerous donations to create special Christmas stockings for the dogs to open on Christmas morning. The stockings contained treats and toys to ensure the animals would have a special Christmas despite being in a shelter.

Volunteers and donors stepped up to sponsor every single dog in the shelter by the end of the campaign.

