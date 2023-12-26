Pine Belt people working for a living on Christmas

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - While it is Christmas Day, not everyone is able to spend it with their families.

Some, in fact, volunteer to work so that others can spend the day with loved ones.

Tracy Roberts has worked at Keith’s Superstores for more than a year.

One thing she enjoys most about her job is the customers.

“I enjoy seeing people smile,” Roberts said. “I enjoy talking. I enjoy being able to offer great customer service.”

Although it is Christmas, Roberts said the store starts to see a little crowd around lunchtime, and she added it’s worth giving her time on Christmas for them.

Roberts said she volunteers to work every holiday.

“I volunteer my time to work on Christmas to give other coworkers time off to be with their children and to be with their families,” said Roberts.

Roberts isn’t the only one sacrificing her Christmas Day.

Southwest Theaters in Turtle Creek Mall is open 365 days a year.

Area manager Sierra Sullivan said it’s normal for them to see a crowd on this particular day.

“Most of us enjoy coming into work and with the movies we have out right now, it’s a lot,” said Sullivan. “It’s busy.”

One of the popular movies is the new “Color Purple” which opened Monday.

Sullivan said even though her workers won’t be able to celebrate Christmas with their families, she was making sure their hard work doesn’t go unrecognized.

“I actually brought in food for my employees (Monday) because nothing’s open ,so they’ll have something to eat and enjoy. just a little happy holiday,” said Sullivan.

