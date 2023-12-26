Pine Belt 1st responders hitting the clock for Christmas

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel police officer John Stringer has been with the Laurel Police Department for 17 years.

As a shift commander, working 12 hours on Christmas while many are home with family, is the norm.

“We work the holidays,” Stringer said. “Every day is just another working day for us.”

Stringer said while holiday crime is relatively low in Laurel, the department still has to take certain precautions.

“We’re mindful of trying to keep the streets safe,” said Stringer. “We up our DUI patrol and make sure people are not driving impaired.”

Over at Macedonia Fire Department in Petal, firefighters like Austin Extine work similar shifts as police, sometimes for 24 hours straight but without pay.

“Those guys are getting up from the table, getting up from the families,” Extine said. “Those are the ones that are going to answer those calls then. They don’t get paid for it during the holidays.

“They don’t get paid any more for the holidays as they do other times.”

Extine said despite the long hours, the team tries its best to make everyone feel like family during the season.

“It’s pretty traditional that we’ll get together, do a dinner, look over and celebrate the year’s accomplishments and celebrate the year as a whole and get everybody together to do a little bit of fellowship,” said Extine.

In the end, the sacrifice is well worth it if you can be there for someone in need, Stringer said.

“One thing I love about law enforcement is helping people, going into a situation where the people in that situation have no control and bringing control to it,” Stringer said.

