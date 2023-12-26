A new normal exists for the residents of Louin

LOUIN Miss. (WDAM) - Six months ago a deadly tornado came through Louin and changed many people’s lives forever.

While some people were able to restore their homes, others had to completely demolish and start all over.

After an EF-3 tornado ripped through Louin on June 19, it left one dead, nearly two dozen injured and some residents nearly without hope.

Today, there is still a lot of work to do before these Louin residents get to return to a normal life. Yet, they have taken it upon themselves to clean up the messes that still remains in their neighborhoods.

“It’s not clean,” said Louin resident Derry Pierce. “As a matter of fact, this weekend, I’ve got four days that I can deal with that.

This weekend, I’m going to go pick up a lot of paper and trash and all that up and down (Mississippi) 16 and up and down 39, CR 39, where our house is being built down there.

“I’m going to pick up that paper, what I can.”

Horses graze in a yard, dodging dogs that have found a new, comfortable spot to lay.

These small moments and movements have helped residents realize that life is slowly, but surely, returning to a rhythm near normal.

“We were helping each other,” Pierce said. “Individually.

“Now, we realize that now everybody can kind of, needs to kind of, focus on building their personal lives back and that’s what were trying to do. Unselfishly still, but people are trying to build back their personal lives, just like us.”

For some, finding that feeling of “normal’ remains just out of reach.

Danna Moore’s broken collarbone has mended, but but mentally….

“Traumatized is the word,” Moore said. “Nervous? It’s beyond that, even the kids.

“So yes, It’s like, ‘I want to hold on to everybody.’ I feel safer that way and I don’t want to be alone. Even just thunderstorms, they scare me.”

Derry Pierce and his wife, Jessie, are currently building a new home. The couple’s old home was destroyed by the deadly tornado.

Just down the road, Moore and her family had their home replaced and they are trying to come to terms with their new reality.

Though total recovery is coming at a slow pace, the people of Louin have not given up hope.

They already are setting goals for the next six months

“To restore, do more restoring and more cleaning up,” Moore said. “To be back at that point we was.”

