More clouds for your Tuesday, but cooler weather is on the way.

Merry Christmas, everyone! Skies will remain cloudy for the rest of Christmas. Temperatures will fall into the mid 50s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid 40s.

Clouds will linger for your Tuesday as highs fall back into the low 60s.

The sun will return on Wednesday with highs in the low 60s.

Thursday and Friday will be sunny and colder! Highs will fall into the low 50s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 30s.

Next weekend will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s.

