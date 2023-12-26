Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

MHP increasing presence as holidays roll on

Mississippi Highway Patrol beefing up holiday vigilance.
By Delaney Dukes
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Over 115 million Americans will travel over the holidays, according to AAA.

While some might take to the skies, most will be hitting the highways, which is exactly why the Mississippi Highway Patrol will be out in full force, especially on the lead-up to New Year’s Eve.

In a 12-hour time frame, from 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 6 a.m. on Jan. 1, insurance companies say wrecks involving drugs and alcohol will see a 71 percent increase.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is ramping up its enforcement efforts to try and keep everyone safe while traveling for the holidays.

Trooper Taylor Shows asks the public to watch out for traffic stops during their commutes.

“What if that roadblock stops that drunk driver, or that high driver that would’ve crashed into your family and took someone’s life?” Shows asked. “Look at it that way. We’re there to truly try to help you and prevent tragedies from happening.

So, just bear with us. We’re doing it for you.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James and Ruth Mauldin have 20 different Christmas trees in their Sharon Community home.
Jones County family decorates entire home for holidays
James Johnson, 55, of Gulfport, was arrested Sunday in Forrest County and charged with...
FCSO recovers baby allegedly kidnapped in Magee
-
Jones Co. Judge David Lyons passes away
The Crafts celebrated their anniversary early during a family party Saturday afternoon.
Eastabuchie couple nearing 70 years of marriage
Fatal accident in Newton County

Latest News

Some spent their Christmas at work.
Pine Belt people working for a livin' on Christmas Day
Some spent their Christmas at work.
Pine Belt people working for a living on Christmas
Louin residents still dealing with impact of June tornado.
Louin residents still dealing with impact of June tornado
Mississippi Highway Patrol gearing up for New Year's holiday.
Mississippi Highway Patrol beefing up holiday vigilance