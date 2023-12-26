MHP increasing presence as holidays roll on

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Over 115 million Americans will travel over the holidays, according to AAA.

While some might take to the skies, most will be hitting the highways, which is exactly why the Mississippi Highway Patrol will be out in full force, especially on the lead-up to New Year’s Eve.

In a 12-hour time frame, from 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 6 a.m. on Jan. 1, insurance companies say wrecks involving drugs and alcohol will see a 71 percent increase.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is ramping up its enforcement efforts to try and keep everyone safe while traveling for the holidays.

Trooper Taylor Shows asks the public to watch out for traffic stops during their commutes.

“What if that roadblock stops that drunk driver, or that high driver that would’ve crashed into your family and took someone’s life?” Shows asked. “Look at it that way. We’re there to truly try to help you and prevent tragedies from happening.

So, just bear with us. We’re doing it for you.”

