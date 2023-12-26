JPD investigating fatal Christmas Eve hit and run
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a fatal hit and run that claimed one person’s life early on Christmas Eve.
The incident occurred on the I-55 North frontage road near Adkins Boulevard.
A pedestrian was hit by an unknown vehicle at approximately 3:59 that morning.
The driver of the vehicle left the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact JPD at (601) 960-1234, or call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.
