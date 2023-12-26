Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

HPD: Hub City man charged for injuring wife’s boyfriend in Christmas shooting

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Willie Earl Williams, 55, is being charged...
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Willie Earl Williams, 55, is being charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of burglary – home invasion.(Forrest County Jail)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - New details have emerged following a shooting that happened in Hattiesburg on Christmas night.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Willie Earl Williams, 55, is being charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of burglary – home invasion, for his involvement in the shooting that took place in the 40 block of Bermuda Drive.

Officers responded to the shooting around 8:50 p.m., and when they arrived, they found a man suffering from a pair of gunshot wounds.

One wounded, another arrested in Christmas Night shooting in Hattiesburg

During their investigation of the shooting, HPD learned that Williams entered the home of his estranged wife and shot the man, who happens to be her boyfriend, in the right thigh and hand. The boyfriend was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he is reported to be in stable condition.

Williams has been booked into the Forrest County Jail, according to the police department.

HPD says the investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released when it becomes available.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was hospitalized and another jailed after a Monday night shooting in Hattiesburg.
One wounded, another arrested in Christmas Night shooting in Hattiesburg
Fatal accident in Newton County
-
Jones Co. Judge David Lyons passes away
James Johnson, 55, of Gulfport, was arrested Sunday in Forrest County and charged with...
FCSO recovers baby allegedly kidnapped in Magee
A crime scene
10-year-old shot, killed in Coahoma County

Latest News

The Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to reports of a smokey smell coming from the...
‘Unpleasant’ smell of smoke triggers false alarm at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum
Pets at the Hub City Humane Society in Hattiesburg also received their very own special...
Shelter dogs get special Christmas treats at Hub City Humane Society
The city of Laurel plans to use $2 million from ARPA funds to begin work on a utility and...
City of Laurel uses $2M in ARPA funds to better 3rd Ave. roadway & utilities
The Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to reports of a smokey smell coming from the...
‘Unpleasant’ smell of smoke triggers false alarm at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum
Pets at the Hub City Humane Society in Hattiesburg also received their very own special...
Shelter dogs get special Christmas treats at Hub City Humane Society