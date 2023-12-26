Win Stuff
Holiday pick-up schedule delayed by a day in Laurel

Garbage/trash pickup delayed a day in Laurel by holidays.(KAUZ)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - In observance of Christmas, City of Laurel offices will remain closed Tuesday.

Waste Pro pick-up service will not run its regular schedule. Pickup will be delayed by a day for the rest of the week.

The city said staff will be on call for any emergency issues.

