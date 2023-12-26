Holiday pick-up schedule delayed by a day in Laurel
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - In observance of Christmas, City of Laurel offices will remain closed Tuesday.
Waste Pro pick-up service will not run its regular schedule. Pickup will be delayed by a day for the rest of the week.
The city said staff will be on call for any emergency issues.
