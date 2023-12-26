Hattiesburg police respond to ‘incident’ at Beverly Hills subdivision

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police responded in force to an incident at Beverly Hills subdivision shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

Hattiesburg police declined to provide many details on the “incident” at this stage of the investigation.

But HPD did say the situation had been contained and resolved and that there was no danger to the public.

According to a witness, the largest concentration of responders was along Aruba and Bermuda streets in the subdivision.

This report will be updated as more details are learned.

