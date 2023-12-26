Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Hattiesburg police respond to ‘incident’ at Beverly Hills subdivision

Hattiesburg police said an 'incident' at Beverly Hills townhouses Monday night. had been...
Hattiesburg police said an 'incident' at Beverly Hills townhouses Monday night. had been contained and there was no danger to the public.(WDAM 7/Brandy McGill)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police responded in force to an incident at Beverly Hills subdivision shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

Hattiesburg police declined to provide many details on the “incident” at this stage of the investigation.

But HPD did say the situation had been contained and resolved and that there was no danger to the public.

According to a witness, the largest concentration of responders was along Aruba and Bermuda streets in the subdivision.

This report will be updated as more details are learned.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James and Ruth Mauldin have 20 different Christmas trees in their Sharon Community home.
Jones County family decorates entire home for holidays
James Johnson, 55, of Gulfport, was arrested Sunday in Forrest County and charged with...
FCSO recovers baby allegedly kidnapped in Magee
-
Jones Co. Judge David Lyons passes away
The Crafts celebrated their anniversary early during a family party Saturday afternoon.
Eastabuchie couple nearing 70 years of marriage
Fatal accident in Newton County

Latest News

Some spent their Christmas at work.
Pine Belt people working for a livin' on Christmas Day
Garbage/trash pickup delayed a day in Laurel by holidays.
Holiday pick-up schedule delayed by a day in Laurel
West Jones' Cory Reynolds named WDAM 7 Coach of the Year
West Jones' Cory Reynolds named WDAM 7 'Coach of the Year' for the 2023 high school football season
Louin still feeling the impact of a June tornado 6 months later.
A new normal exists for the residents of Louin