City of Laurel uses $2M in ARPA funds to better 3rd Ave. roadway & utilities

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Laurel plans to begin work on a utility and roadway project along the historic brick-lined 3rd Ave. after the new year.

The city council recently approved funding the project with over $2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The project will include repairing the residential water, sewer and drainage systems before overlaying the street with asphalt. It will run from the intersection at 10th Street up to 15th Street.

Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said the loss of the historic bricks was a compromise that he thinks will better benefit those living along Third Ave.

“It’s going to be a great street,” he said. “And I think the neighbors kind of compromised and said, ‘Okay, we’ll lose the bricks, but we get a new street.’”

Magee also said the project should begin right after the new year.

