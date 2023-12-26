Christmas by the numbers

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Numbers can be used to tell all kinds of stories.

So, since we are still in the holiday season, I decided to use numbers to tell the past and present of Christmas.

Here’s what we found:

I’m willing to bet that we had at least one family member share their Christmas spirit via mail

And it wouldn’t be the first time, since 1611 is the year that the first ever Christmas card was sent.

I will let you be the judge of if it’s too much or too little, but $664 is the amount that each American was expected to spend on Christmas this year

Where did you fall?

I don’t know about you, but in my mind, Christmas has been a thing since the beginning of time

Some historians date it back to Rome in the year 336, but it officially got its roots here in the States, when Alabama became the first state to recognize Christmas in 1836. Mississippi would follow suit 19 years later in 1855, and it would officially become a federal holiday in 1870.

This number is a bit lower than I expected, but 79 is the percentage of people who actually put up a Christmas tree this holiday season

If you are like me and did not contribute to this number, you can visit one of the 15,000 Christmas tree farms across the nation next year.

And the final number is 0, which is what it costs to wish you a merry Christmas.

