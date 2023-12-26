Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Christmas by the numbers

Sit back and just enjoy 'Christmas By The Numbers'.
By Trey Howard
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Numbers can be used to tell all kinds of stories.

So, since we are still in the holiday season, I decided to use numbers to tell the past and present of Christmas.

Here’s what we found:

  • I’m willing to bet that we had at least one family member share their Christmas spirit via mail

And it wouldn’t be the first time, since 1611 is the year that the first ever Christmas card was sent.

  • I will let you be the judge of if it’s too much or too little, but $664 is the amount that each American was expected to spend on Christmas this year

Where did you fall?

  • I don’t know about you, but in my mind, Christmas has been a thing since the beginning of time

Some historians date it back to Rome in the year 336, but it officially got its roots here in the States, when Alabama became the first state to recognize Christmas in 1836. Mississippi would follow suit 19 years later in 1855, and it would officially become a federal holiday in 1870.

  • This number is a bit lower than I expected, but 79 is the percentage of people who actually put up a Christmas tree this holiday season

If you are like me and did not contribute to this number, you can visit one of the 15,000 Christmas tree farms across the nation next year.

  • And the final number is 0, which is what it costs to wish you a merry Christmas.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident in Newton County
James Johnson, 55, of Gulfport, was arrested Sunday in Forrest County and charged with...
FCSO recovers baby allegedly kidnapped in Magee
-
Jones Co. Judge David Lyons passes away
James and Ruth Mauldin have 20 different Christmas trees in their Sharon Community home.
Jones County family decorates entire home for holidays
The Crafts celebrated their anniversary early during a family party Saturday afternoon.
Eastabuchie couple nearing 70 years of marriage

Latest News

First responders work on Christmas.
First responders work on Christmas
Enjoy! Christmas by the Numbers.
Sit back and just enjoy 'Christmas By The Numbers'
West Jones' Cory Reynolds named WDAM 7 Coach of the Year
West Jones’ Reynolds named WDAM 7′s Coach of the Year
One person was hospitalized and another jailed after a Monday night shooting in Hattiesburg.
One wounded, another arrested in Christmas Night shooting in Hattiesburg