Bringing in 2024 with fireworks

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The new year is only a few days away, meaning business is booming for Pine Belt firework stands as they get their best products over the counter to customers.

David Chancellor of Big Pop Fireworks said this is their busiest time compared to the 4th of July.

“New Year’s is the biggest now as far as sales overall,” said Chancellor.

With over 20 years in the business, Chancellor said fireworks have come a long way and now there are all sorts to choose from.

Some of the popular ones are the bottle rockets and sparklers but most people are going for the reloadables.

Research shows the United States imported 203.7 million fireworks last year and over 99% of them came from China. Fireworks there are used similarly to how we use them here in the United States.

“They really use them as a way to celebrate and also just like a fun way to have pretty, almost like artwork kind of,” said Audrey Barrett of Bonanza Fireworks. “It shows a lot of their culture.”

Barrett said since the pandemic, imports have gotten easier for the business, so they plan to sell lots now to this weekend.

“I think at the growth of COVID when everybody was at home and in lockdown, we actually saw a lot in our business,” Barrett said.

Here are a few tips before you pop fireworks this holiday:

Make sure you read the warning labels.

Never hold fireworks in your hands or try to relight them.

Keep children away from the fireworks and only use them away from people and houses.

Keep a bucket of water nearby and soak them in water after use.

Firework sales will wrap up on Jan. 2.

