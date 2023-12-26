Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

9 shootings over Christmas weekend in New Orleans contrasts holiday experience for tourists

By David Jones
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Christmas weekend was a busy one for police in New Orleans who are investigating nine separate shootings in two days.

Two of those shootings were fatal.

When asked about recent shootings, tourists say they are unphased.

A 43-year-old man was killed in a shooting Saturday (Dec. 23) afternoon in Algiers and an adult woman was killed Sunday (Dec. 24) afternoon off Canal Street in the French Quarter.

There were also several other shootings, including a triple shooting in the French Quarter.

Tourists spent the day milling around the French Quarter, business as usual

“We love it,” said tourist Julie Osborn. “Everybody’s really friendly, so I like that.”

There was no sign of this weekend’s shootings putting a damper on the mood.

There were a total of nine shootings from Saturday through Sunday, including a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon right off Canal Street in the 100 block of Exchange Place in which a yet-to-be-identified woman was gunned down.

Earlier in the day, three men were shot at Toulouse and Dauphine Streets

Two were shot in the legs, the third in the back, and police said the shooting stemmed from a fight between the three and another man.

NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick released a statement following the Toulouse shooting, but before the Exchange Place shooting, reassuring residents and visitors after a spate of shootings across the city, saying, in part, quote:

“During the holiday season, cities across the country experience an unfortunate uptick in crime. Our dedicated detectives are aggressively investigating the incidents, gathering information to identify and apprehend those responsible. At this time, the incidents do not seem to be related.”

As always, if you have any information about the shootings you’re urged to call detectives or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was hospitalized and another jailed after a Monday night shooting in Hattiesburg.
One wounded, another arrested in Christmas Night shooting in Hattiesburg
Fatal accident in Newton County
-
Jones Co. Judge David Lyons passes away
James Johnson, 55, of Gulfport, was arrested Sunday in Forrest County and charged with...
FCSO recovers baby allegedly kidnapped in Magee
A crime scene
10-year-old shot, killed in Coahoma County

Latest News

Workers are putting the finishing pieces in place on the 1,100 foot tramway and pedestrian...
Gulfport tramway, pedestrian bridge ready to open
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Willie Earl Williams, 55, is being charged...
HPD: Hub City man charged for injuring wife’s boyfriend in Christmas shooting
JPD investigating fatal Christmas Eve hit and run
The Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to reports of a smokey smell coming from the...
‘Unpleasant’ smell of smoke triggers false alarm at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum
Pets at the Hub City Humane Society in Hattiesburg also received their very own special...
Shelter dogs get special Christmas treats at Hub City Humane Society