12/26 - Rex's Chilly Morning After Christmas

WDAM 7 Meteorologist Rex Thompson says it's a chilly but sunny week ahead.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Tuesday, everyone!

This afternoon, look for mostly sunny skies, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. However, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies overnight, with lows in the 30s.

On Wednesday, we’ll again have mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower 60s, and lows will be in the lower 30s by Thursday morning.

Even colder temperatures arrive in the Pine Belt on Thursday afternoon, with highs around 50 and lows in the upper 20s to around 30.

The weekend is looking dry and chilly, with highs in the 50s. Lows will be in the upper 20s Saturday night and mid-30s Sunday night.

