‘Stuff-a-Truck’ recycling event to be hosted in Hattiesburg this week

-
-(WLOX)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Did you recieve an abundance of cardboard boxes and wrapping paper this holiday?

If so, you can plan to drop off all materials at the City of Hattiesburg’s “Stuff-a-Truck” recycling event.

The event will be hosted on Wednesday and Thursday at the Ben McNair Center between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Hattiesburg asking residents, post-Christmas, to REthink, REcycle, ‘Stuff a Truck’

Items may include (all items should be rinsed - if applicable):

  • Paper
  • Plastic (#1 and #2 only)
  • Cardboard
  • Aluminum cans
  • Living Christmas trees (unflocked)

Items not accepted, include:

  • Plastic bags
  • Hangers
  • Cords of any type
  • Clothing or linens
  • Glass
  • Styrofoam
  • Food or liquids

