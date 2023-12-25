‘Stuff-a-Truck’ recycling event to be hosted in Hattiesburg this week
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Did you recieve an abundance of cardboard boxes and wrapping paper this holiday?
If so, you can plan to drop off all materials at the City of Hattiesburg’s “Stuff-a-Truck” recycling event.
The event will be hosted on Wednesday and Thursday at the Ben McNair Center between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Items may include (all items should be rinsed - if applicable):
- Paper
- Plastic (#1 and #2 only)
- Cardboard
- Aluminum cans
- Living Christmas trees (unflocked)
Items not accepted, include:
- Plastic bags
- Hangers
- Cords of any type
- Clothing or linens
- Glass
- Styrofoam
- Food or liquids
