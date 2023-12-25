‘Stuff-a-Truck’ recycling event to be hosted in Hattiesburg this week

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Did you recieve an abundance of cardboard boxes and wrapping paper this holiday?

If so, you can plan to drop off all materials at the City of Hattiesburg’s “Stuff-a-Truck” recycling event.

The event will be hosted on Wednesday and Thursday at the Ben McNair Center between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Items may include (all items should be rinsed - if applicable):

Paper

Plastic (#1 and #2 only)

Cardboard

Aluminum cans

Living Christmas trees (unflocked)

Items not accepted, include:

Plastic bags

Hangers

Cords of any type

Clothing or linens

Glass

Styrofoam

Food or liquids

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.